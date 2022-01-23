Islamabad administration ordered to seal 10 more edu institutions

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad administration has been directed to seal 10 more education institutions after the detection of COVID-19 cases amid the first wave of the pandemic, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The positivity rate of COVID-19 cases fuelled by the Omicron variant is consistently increasing in educational institutions, leading the administration to seal the centres to curb the spread of the virus.

The District Health Officer (DHO) ordered the Islamabad administration to shut 10 more educational institutions due to COVID-19 cases. The institutions facing closure orders included nine schools and a college.

Following the DHO’s recommendations, the local administration will shut the institutions including Model College for Boys Chak Shahzad, Model School for Girls G-6-4, Model School for Boys Bhara Kahu, Model School for Girls I-8/1, Model School for Girls G-11/1, Model School for Girls G-8/2, Model School for Girls G-61/3, Model School for Girls Dana Pind Begwal and Model School for Boys Chittar.

Directions have been issued to seal the educational institutions till further orders besides initiating a contact tracing and testing.

It may be noted here that over 50 educational institutions have been closed so far due to COVID-19 cases.

On January 21, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had decided the closure of educational institutions having a high positivity rate of COVID-19 cases.

Keeping in view of a rising trend of Omicron cases, the NCOC had taken a decision to close educational institutions where a high positivity rate of COVID-19 infections is being reported.

The health authorities had conducted Covid detection tests in the educational institutions of the most affected cities from Omicron variants to ascertain its symptoms.

According to the NCOC, the health experts found a link between vaccination levels and infection rate through the available data. The health authorities had decided to expand the scope of Covid detection tests in more educational institutions in the next two weeks.

