Islamabad airport gets modern facility to check trafficking

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) with the support of the European Union (EU) and International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) inaugurated a ‘second line’ border control office at Islamabad International Airport.

Director General (DG) FIA, Mohsin Hassan Butt, inaugurated the office at a ceremony held at FIA Academy Islamabad.

Established with support from the European Union and ICMPD, the modern facility is equipped with cutting-edge forensic and IT tools to detect irregular migration, smuggling, and trafficking of human beings detected at the airport.

The updated infrastructure will help the FIA receive up-to-date information on the latest trends in document forgeries from international data bases.

The new office reflects a broader effort to modernize Pakistan’s border management systems, with plans for expansion to other airports in the country in 2024.