Islamabad airport hosts inaugural hajj flight ceremony

On the occasion of the inaugural Hajj flight at Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) on 10th May, 2024, an esteemed gathering convened in Lounge A-2 for the ceremonial commencement of the Route to Mecca.

His Excellency, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, graced the occasion as the Chief guest. Secretary Religious Affairs and COO/APM Islamabad Airport welcomed the chief guest. Other notable attendees included the Joint Secretary of Hajj, Deputy Director General of the Anti-Narcotics Force, Chief Security Officer of the Airport Security Force, and the Director of Hajj.

Saudi Ambassador alongwith Secretary Religious Affairs got briefing from Saudi immigration officials about the operational arrangements of Road to Mecca project. They expressed their satisfaction about the overall arrangements.In this regard, CAA IIAP extended full support/associated facilities for the successful conduct of Hajj flights operation.

The inaugural flight, designated PK-717, was bound for Medina from Islamabad. Its scheduled departure time (STD) was 1910 hours, with actual departure (ATD) at 1915 hours.

The flight carried a total of 414 pilgrims (Hujjaj).

During the boarding process, the Chief Guest extended felicitations to the Hujjaj e Kiram, offering congratulations and distributing copies of the Holy Quran as a gesture of goodwill and blessing.