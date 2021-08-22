Islamabad airport janitor sneaks into Turkey-bound esp flight

ISLAMABAD: A staffer in the janitorial department of Islamabad airport allegedly sneaked into a Turkey-bound especial flight on Sunday but his bid was cut short when another passenger indicated a stranger in the plane, ARY News reported.

The flight wherein the janitor allegedly crept in was scheduled to transport the security personnel and international troops to Turkey, the sources inside the airport management told ARY News.

It was the Dutch personnel to indicate the presence of the suspect, Naimat Ullah, inside the flight, following which the flight captain was intimated of the matter. The flight captain summoned Airport Security Force to handle the matter.

After the ASF detained the suspect and dragged him out of the flight the flight operation was back to normalcy.

ASF officials took custody of Naimat Ullah and learned that he worked at the airport, before handing him over the police for further investigation.

Audit report finds irregularities in Islamabad airport construction

Earlier today from the same place, an audit report has pointed at multiple irregularities in the construction of Islamabad airport including opting for the wrong site to build an air traffic control tower that failed its purposes.

The decision to construct the ATC tower for Islamabad International Airport twice dented the national exchequer with an Rs21 million loss, audit finds.