Islamabad airport outsourcing: Key session to be held in Dubai today

KARACHI: The key session of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) will be held in Dubai today to discuss the outsourcing of the Islamabad International Airport, citing sources, ARY News reported.

The senior officers of the CAA reached Dubai to attend the key session for the outsourcing of the Islamabad International Airport.

The session will be attended by international firms who showed interest in Islamabad airport’s outsourcing plan. The federal government has planned to phase-wise outsourcing the major airports across the country.

Earlier, the federal government issued tenders to seek applications for outsourcing Islamabad International Airport for 15 years.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority, the interested bidders have been directed to submit their applications in favor of CAA a Rs5,000 fee by November 8.

Read more: Outsourcing of airports: Aviation minister, CAA unions hold talks

Last month, the government decided to outsource Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad International Airports.

Sources said the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Turkiye, China and Saudi Arabia are taking special interest in outsourcing all three airports۔

Following the decision to outsource, the CAA unions launched a protest movement. After continued protest, Aviation Minister, Khawaja Saad called on the leaders of the unions for negotiations, but talks failed.

The CAA employees are adamant in their stance and declare that they will not allow the outsourcing of airports.

Addressing the media during the protest, a spokesperson for the CAA Union asserted that the protest movement will continue until their demands are met.