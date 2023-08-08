Govt issues tender for Islamabad airport’s outsourcing

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has issued tenders to seek applications for outsourcing Islamabad International Airport for 15 years, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority, the interested bidders have been directed to submit their applications in favor of CAA an Rs5,000 fee latest by November 8.

Last month, the government decided to outsource Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad International Airports.

Sources said the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Turkiye, China and Saudi Arabia are taking special interest in outsourcing of all three airports۔

Following the decision of outsourcing, the CAA unions launched a protest movement. After continued protest, Aviation Minister, Khawaja Saad called on the leaders of the unions for negotiations, but talks failed.

The CAA employees are adamant in their stance and declare that they will not allow the outsourcing of airports.

Addressing the media during the protest, a spokesperson for the CAA Union asserted that the protest movement will continue until their demands are met.