Islamabad Airport runway unavailable in specific hours: CAA

ISLAMABAD: The main runway of Islamabad International Airport will be unavailable from September 25 to 30 during early morning and specific night hours, ARY News reported.

According to the spokesperson Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the runway will be unavailable due to the routine cleaning of rubber at Islamabad International Airport’s main runway.

He said that in the morning rubber cleaning will take place from 05:30 to 08:30 hrs. The cleaning time of the main runway at night will be from 10:30 to 13:00 (till 1 am).

Flight operations will continue uninterrupted while the rubber is being cleaned from the main runway, he added. He said that a secondary runway would be available for flight operations at all times.