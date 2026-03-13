Flight operations restored at Islamabad Airport after brief disruption

ISLAMABAD: Flight operations at Islamabad International Airport have returned to normal after a brief disruption earlier in the day, a spokesperson for the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said.

According to the spokesperson, flight operations were temporarily adjusted for a short period due to operational reasons, resulting in a minor disruption to regular services.

The CAA confirmed that air operations have now been fully restored at Islamabad airport and flights are operating as usual.

Passengers have been advised to contact their respective airlines for updated information regarding their flights.