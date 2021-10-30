Islamabad among four best vaccinated cities in country’ says NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre in a detailed review of the vaccination drive declared ‘best-vaccinated cities, to Islamabad and some other cities, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The NCOC session chaired by Federal Minister Asad Umar reviewed vaccination situations in different cities and termed federal capital Islamabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Gilgit, and Mirpur as the “best-vaccinated cities.” In these cities, 60 percent of the total population has been vaccinated.

The NCOC decided to bring the routine life in these cities to a normal level gradually over their excellent performance in vaccination drive.

Moreover, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Peshawar, Ghizer, Karmang, Skardu, Hunza, Bagh, and Bhimber have been bracketed in the category of ‘good vaccinated cities’.

The session decided to remove additional restrictions in the excellent vaccinated cities and also allowed travel in these cities with 100 percent capacity of passengers. However, in good and lesser vaccinated areas the travel capacity of passengers has been restricted to 80 percent. In this category of cities, restrictions will be kept in force till November 15.

“The limit of 500 and 300 persons in gatherings will remain in force in the good and lesser vaccinated cities,” the NCOC decided. “Complete vaccination and use of mask will be compulsory.”

The NCOC in its next session on November 16 will review its decisions taken in the current meeting. The provinces have been dispatched detailed instructions for implementation of the NCOC decisions.

