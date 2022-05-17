Islamabad announces early summer vacations for schools

ISLAMABAD: Keeping in view the ongoing heatwave across the country, the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) on Tuesday announced summer vacations in all private and public Islamabad’s primary schools.

According to the notification, no classes from pre-primary to class five would be held till the commencement of the next academic year.

“There shall be no classes for all students from Montessori-V w.e.f. May 16,” read the notification issued by the FDE.

The early summer break is aimed at providing relief to the students of primary classes (from Montessori to grade V) amid the sweltering heatwave.

Meanwhile, the Federal Directorate of Education has also revised the timings for board examinations of classes V-VIII.

“The timing for examination are revised with immediate effect and shall be observed as 8 am to 11 am for rest of the ongoing examination. These timings are applicable to both Centralized Examinations of classes V-VIII and all in house examinations for rest of the grades,” read the notification.

Earlier, the Balochistan government on Monday announced summer vacations for the educational institutes in summer zone districts.

As per the notification, all the public and private educational institutes in the summer zone districts will observe summer vacation from May 15 to July 31.

