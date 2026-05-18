ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad administration has announced a major relaxation in commercial operating hours across the capital ahead of Eid-ul-Adha, allowing businesses to operate without any time restrictions, ARY News reported.

The local administration has issued a revised notification to officially implement the order.

Under the new directives, all shops, markets, and shopping malls have been exempted from previously enforced closing hours.

Restaurants, food outlets, and traditional tandoors are also included in this exemption, alongside essential commodity retailers handling meat, fruits, vegetables, and groceries.

This exemption in business timings will remain effective until May 31.

Conversely, the notification states that marriage halls, banquets, and marquees must strictly close by 10:00 PM.

Furthermore, all public and private ceremonies hosted near commercial areas are required to wrap up by 10:00 PM as well.

The new regulations come into effect immediately.

Earlier, all the provinces, including Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, have also given relaxation in the business timings ahead of Eid Ul Adha.

Provincial governments have succumbed to mounting pressure from the business community, granting relaxation in commercial operating hours. Local businesses had been reeling under restrictive closing times, which were initially curtailed due to the fuel crisis triggered by the Iran conflict.

The situation was further exacerbated by the arrival of the peak summer season, severely impacting footfall and revenue.