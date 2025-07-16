web analytics
Islamabad board announces matric results; check here

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) Islamabad has announced the matric results for the academic year 2024-25.

According to the FBISE, which supervises the matric and intermediate examinations in Islamabad, the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part I and II 1st Annual Examinations 2025 results are made public, and the same can be checked in different ways.

How to check results

The students may check their results by inputting their roll numbers on the official FBISE website.

The FBISE has also established an SMS service to provide for wider access as the students may get their results straight to their phones by sending a text message in the format “FB [space] Roll Number” to 5050.

According to the FBISE, the students can also check their results on call by  dialing 051-9269555-59.

Earlier last week, The Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education has officially announced the Matric Annual Examination results for 2025.

A total of 148,114 students participated in the Matric Annual Examination, with 100,870 candidates successfully passing, according to Chairman Muhammad Ishaq. The overall pass percentage for the examination stood at 68.10%.

