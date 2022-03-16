Islamabad: Chaudhry brothers cancel political engagements, return Lahore

ISLAMABAD: Chaudhry brothers have cancelled their all political engagements in capital city of Islamabad and left to Lahore, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A consultative meeting of PML-Q scheduled today has also been cancelled, sources said.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi in a statement earlier today said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is honest and his intentions are good.

He said PML-Q has not quit the government coalition nor has joined the opposition. “We are part of the government and have supported it in every difficult time,” he said.

“We are allies and a separate party. There are different opinions in a party but decisions are taken through mutual consultations,” he said.

“We are pointing out the public issues since day one and advised the government to consult allies for its own good,” Pervez Elahi said.

Earlier, PML-Q yesterday decided to support the side on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan that will offer them Punjab CM’s office.

Sources closer to PML-Q said that the political party will accept the proposal of Punjab CM’s slot by any side whether it is being offered by the government or the opposition.

They said that PML-Q has a political and ideological rivalry with the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), however, talks are underway to settle the issues.

PML-Q sources further revealed that the leadership will prefer to settle matters with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government but the term of assemblies should be completed.

It may be noted here that the demand of PML-Q came forth after the reports of the PML-N leader and the Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz’s nomination for the next Punjab CM.

The spokesperson to Hamza Shehbaz, Imran Goraya has told a journalist that Hamza will be the next Punjab chief minister and he had held a meeting with Jahangir Tareen group for removing Punjab CM Usman Buzdar.

