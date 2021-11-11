Islamabad continues to report surge in dengue cases

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital has registered 48 new dengue fever cases during the past 24 hours, confirmed the district health officer (DHO).

In the last 24 hours 48 patients with dengue fever reported in rural and urban areas of the federal capital territory, the district health officer (DHO) said.

The death toll from dengue fever climbed to 19. A total of 4,247 mosquito-borne viral disease cases have been reported in the federal capital in the current season. Out of the total 2,422 infections were reported in rural and 1,824 were registered in urban areas of the federal capital.

Dengue fever cases are rising in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Islamabad at an alarming rate.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection that is common in warm, tropical climates and often peaks during rainy seasons, states the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Once bitten by a dengue-infected mosquito, the virus takes four-10 days to affect the body. The viral disease symptoms can be mild, similar to the common flu, or severe such as fever, headaches, pain behind the eyes and nausea.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!