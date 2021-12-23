Islamabad cop blamed for spying sent to jail on court order

ISLAMABAD: A session court in Islamabad rejected a plea from Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for the physical remand of a cop blamed for spying and sent him to prison, ARY NEWS reported.

The suspect, Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Zahoor Ahmed, was presented before the session court after the conclusion of his 10-day physical remand.

The lawyer representing FIA sought an extension in the physical remand of Zahoor Ahmed to further probe him however the suspect’s counsel argued that the FIA had recovered whatever it wanted from the spot.

The court while accepting the argument, rejected the FIA’s plea and sent the cop to jail.

It is pertinent to mention here that the FIA has arrested Zahoor Ahmed on charges of espionage and blamed him for providing secrets of the country to an official of an embassy.

He remained in the custody of the FIA for physical remand of 10 days and the agency claimed to have recovered a USB and other materials from his possession.

Previously, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested another member of a sleeper cell of Indian spy agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

“ASI Musawwir Naqvi, an official of special branch police, is a key member of a RAW sleeper cell,” FIA officials said. Accused ASI was on duty at surveillance unit at Karachi airport, officials said. The accused was recruited by Sindh Police in the year 1991.

According to FIA officials, the accused had visited India in 2008 to get training for subversive activities. Accused ASI Musawwir Naqvi was involved in facilitating his accomplices at the airport and was also involved in targeted killings and terrorism activities, FIA sources said.

“The arrested policeman is affiliated with MQM’s London group,” officials claimed.

