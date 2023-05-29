Islamabad court extends Asad Qaisar’s interim bail till June 05

ISLAMABAD: A local court extended interim bail of former speaker and PTI leader Asad Qaisar in a case, ARY News reported on Monday.

The district and sessions court Islamabad, hearing a case against Asad Qaisar, registered in Sangjani police station, extended his interim bail till June 05.

“We have joined the investigation,” defence counsel Sher Afzal Marwat, told Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra. “The judge has to look into the grounds for the plea, if they are satisfactory or not,” counsel argued. “There is also the Islamabad High Court’s decision,” lawyer further said.

“What has been written in the application,” court questioned. “Police standing at the gate of the court not allowing entry,” the counsel replied. “You know prevailing circumstances,” lawyer Sher Afzal further said. “That is not written in the plea, I don’t know the circumstances,” the judge said. “We are submitting another plea,” counsel said.

Asad Qaisar’s lawyer filed another petition with fresh grounds for exemption from attending the hearing.

The court granted exemption plea of the former speaker and adjourned further hearing of the case till June 05.