Islamabad court issues notice to PTI chief, Bushra Bibi in marriage case

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Tuesday declared the alleged illegal marriage case of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and his wife Bushra Bibi, admissible, ARY News reported.

Civil Judge Qudratullah announced the verdict reserved a day earlier after hearing arguments from the parties.

The judge has issued notices to the PTI chief and Bushra Bibi, and adjourned the case till July 20.

Last week, the sessions court overturned a decision of a civil judge who had rejected a petition against alleged non-Shariah nikkah of the former premier.

Sessions Judge Azam Khan had remanding the case back to the civil court. He directed the court to decide on the matter keeping in view all legal points.

On May 13, Civil Judge Nasir Minullah declared the petition filed by Muhammad Hanif, seeking former prime minister and Bushra Bibi’s marriage to be declared illegal, inadmissible.

The alleged un-Islamic Nikkah of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi was brought to light by Mufti Saeed, the cleric who solemnised the couple’s Nikkah, who claimed that the initial ceremony was not conducted in accordance with Islamic Sharia law, as it occurred during the iddat period of Bushra Bibi.

The iddat period is a waiting period that a Muslim woman must observe on account of the death of her husband or dissolution of the marriage.

In 2018, the former premier tied the knot with Bushra Bibi after divorce from her former husband Khawar Farid Maneka.