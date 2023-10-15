Islamabad: Cylinder blast in vehicle leaves two dead

ISLAMABAD: Cylinder explosion in a vehicle left at least two persons killed and two others injured, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to rescue sources, cylinder exploded in a vehicle in F-7 area of the federal capital city left two women dead and other two persons were injured.

Police and rescue workers rushed to the location of cylinder blast in F-7 sector of Islamabad.

At least two people were injured when a gas cylinder exploded in a shop located at Karachi’s Maskan Chowrangi last Monday.

Two cylinders exploded inside a fast-food shop, which was closed. Due to the intensity of the blast, two passersby were injured.

Several vehicles and motorcycles were also damaged in the blast. The injured were moved to the nearest hospital, police said.

In a cylinder explosion last month in Sukkur eight persons died, five of them were critically injured and died at Gambat hospital.

The injured were shifted to hospital for medical attendance where three injured including seven-year-old Sheharyar, Jameel and Naeem were died during the treatment.

Remaining injured were admitted at the Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in critical condition as there was no burn center in the area.

The injured patients were succumbed to their injuries at GIMS.

The gas cylinder was exploded in the LPG shop while filling gas in a vehicle.

Cylinder explosions occur time and again owing to low quality of cylinders and failures of authorities to keep the makers follow proper safety measures to avoid fatal incidents.