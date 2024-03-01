Islamabad DC challenges six-month-jail sentence in IHC

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Friday challenged the six-month jail sentence awarded in contempt of court case by Islamabad High Court (IHC), ARY News reported.

As per details, the intra-court appeal was filed in Islamabad High Court challenging the single-bench verdict.

The appeal urged the court to declare the verdict null and void and acquit Deputy Commissioner Irfan Memon from the contempt case.

The IHC single-bench verdict was also challenged by SSP operations Malik Jameel Zafar.

Earlier today, The court ruled that DC Irfan Nawaz Memon has been held guilty of misconduct for taking actions that were beyond his authority.

Moreover, the Islamabad police SSP (operations) was sentenced to four-month imprisonment besides a fine of Rs100,000. However, the Saddar SP was acquitted of the contempt of court charges. SHO Nasir Manzoor was also sent to jail for two months and fined Rs100,000.

Last year in August, IHC suspended PTI leader Shehryar Afridi’s arrest warrants under maintenance of public order (MPO) and ordered his immediate release.

On September 7, 2023, the IHC had indicted Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) operations Jamil Zafar, Superintendent (SP) Farooq Buttar and Station House Officer (SHO) Nasir Manzoor while presiding over the hearing of the case.

DC Memon and SSP Zafar pleaded not guilty to the charges and also apologised unconditionally to the court. The court also indicted SP Farooq Buttar and SHO Naseer Manzoor with contempt of court, however, both denied the charges.

Afridi was first arrested on May 16 from his Islamabad residence under Section 3 of the MPO Ordinance, 1960. He was rearrested on M