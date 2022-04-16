Islamabad DC Hamza Shafqaat removed from post

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Saturday removed Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat from post and directed him to report to the Establishment Division in Islamabad till further order.

A notification to this effect was also issued by Establishment Division.

“Mr Hamza Shafqaat, a BS-19 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory under interior division, is transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division, with immediate effect and until further orders,” read the notification.

Transfer orders issued for Establishment Division. It was an honor working for Islamabad. Thank you 🙏 — Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat (@hamzashafqaat) April 16, 2022

Irfan Nawaz, a BS-19 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, has replaced Hamza Shafqaat as the new DC Islamabad.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shafqaat was appointed as Deputy Commissioner (DC), Islamabad in June 2018.

