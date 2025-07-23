Search continues for father, daughter lost in Islamabad rainwater

ISLAMABAD: The search for a father and daughter who were swept away in Islamabad rainwater with their car continues, with over 30 hours elapsed since the incident without success.

According to rescuers, they have begun excavating the drain in a private housing society where the vehicle was lost.

Efforts are underway to remove soil from the site where the car fell, according to rescue sources. Additionally, rescue teams are conducting operations using boats along the Soan River to locate the missing father-daughter.

The tragic incident occurred on July 22 when a car carrying a father and daughter was swept away by flood after heavy monsoon rains in Islamabad’s DHA Phase 5.

According to eyewitnesses, the vehicle was caught in a sudden surge of water, leaving father daughter unable to escape.

Rescue teams are actively searching for the vehicle and its passengers, but no further details on their condition have been confirmed at this time.

Earlier, Rescue 1122 has issued high alert of more rainfall in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Preparations have been made to tackle any contingency and special 1122 teams have been deployed in cities and adjoining areas.

District emergency officer Sibghatullah has said that water boats and other necessary equipment have been provided at Soan river and other points to tackle any rain emergency. “Special teams have also been deployed to tackle flashfloods emergency”.

He said rain emergency declared and section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi. “Citizens must avoid disposing off garbage and construction debris into rain drains”, DEO said.

Rescue officer said that the rescue 1122 staff’s leaves have been cancelled, and the district administration has operationalized control room and Nullah Lai and other local drains being monitored.