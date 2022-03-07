Islamabad: Four burnt to death as car crashes into pole

ISLAMABAD: At least four people were burnt to death as a speeding car caught fire after crashing into a pole in Islamabad on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the incident occurred near Sangjani Multi Garden in Islamabad, where a car rammed into a pole after which fire broke out, leaving four including two kids and a woman dead on the spot.

Getting the information the police and rescue teams reached the spot and moved bodies to the hospital. The identity of the deceased could not be revealed yet and the police is trying to trace their relatives.

In a separate incident of multiple fatalities in a road crash in October, last year, at least five people were killed and several others sustained injuries when a dumper collided with a passenger van at Gharibwal village of Jhelum district.

Rescue officials, after being informed, had reached the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured to the nearby hospital.

