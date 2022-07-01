Islamabad gets electric feeder buses for new metro services

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad administration is all set to launch two environment-friendly electric feeder buses for Green and Blue line metro services.

According to details, the newly procured electric buses will transport passengers towards the Green, Blue lines metro terminals. The Green Line service will operate from Bhara Kahu (Jillani Stop) to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims).

The Capital Development Authority (CDA), passengers will be picked up from Bhara Kahu (Attal Chowk) for the Green Line service whereas for the Blue Line service, passengers will be picked up from PWD.

As per officials, the construction work of bus stations on both routes is in progress and will be completed in August.

However, CDA is planning to launch both bus services soon as a nonstop express service (from Bhara Kahu to Pims and from Koral to Pims). The bus services will currently operate on regular routes along with normal traffic.

CDA said that it will construct separate and designate corridors for Green and Blue lines in future.

It is pertinent to mention here that for fiscal year 2022-23, the federal government earmarked funds amounting to Rs1,500 million for both services.

Sources said that it is expected that in the next week, PM Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate the aforementioned bus services.

