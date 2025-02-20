Islamabad: Govt servants protest against pension reforms

ISLAMABAD: The government employees hit the streets of the federal capital city to protest against the pension reforms introduced by the government.

A heavy contingent of police reached to the Secretariat Chowk after protesting government employees closed both gates of the government secretariat.

Police and protesters were engaged in skirmishes as employees’ protest continuing in the area.

DIG Police, SP and other officials leading a large number of police force.

The government employees demanding withdrawal of the unpopular pension reforms, introduced by the government from January 1, 2025.

Protesting employees also demanding an end of discrimination and 10 percent hike in disability allowance.

Pension Reforms

Pakistan has implemented major pension reforms effective from January 1, 2025. The key changes introduced in pension rule included a ban dual pension and discontinuing multiple pensions for individuals to curb government liabilities amid a growing debt crisis.

Revising pension calculation methods, the government has based future increases on an average of salaries drawn over the last two years of service, rather than the last drawn salary.

The reforms aimed at to save billions annually, easing the financial burden on the treasury and aligning with the international fiscal standards.