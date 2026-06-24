Massive fire engulfs Islamabad H-9 Sunday bazaar, over 70 shops gutted

ISLAMABAD: Flames tore through Islamabad’s H-9 Sunday Bazaar Tuesday, gutting more than 70 shops before crews could bring it under control, ARY News reported.

Rescue officials said the fire spread fast through the crowded market. Crews from Islamabad worked through the blaze while extra fire tenders were rushed in from Rawalpindi.

Assistant Commissioner I-9 reached the site and supervised the response.District administration later reported the fire was 75% contained. It had broken out at nine separate spots inside the bazaar out of which six were doused.

Firefighters were still working on three sections when the update came in.The cause hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Investigations are ongoing. Rescue 1122 teams from Rawalpindi joined the operation alongside local units.

Authorities pointed to LPG cylinders as a possible factor. Daily raids against illegal cylinder use run in city markets.

Officials said nine shopkeepers were arrested Monday for violating the ban. LPG cylinders remain prohibited in bazaars across Islamabad due to safety risks.Damage assessment is underway as cooling work continues in the affected areas.