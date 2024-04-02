Islamabad High Court judges receive letters containing ‘anthrax’

A concerning development come to light that eight judges, including the Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court, have reportedly received letters containing ‘anthrax’, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to court sources, one of the letters was opened by a judge’s staff and was found to contain an unidentified powder.

Upon discovery of the suspicious substance, a team of experts from the Islamabad Police reached the premises of the Islamabad High Court to analyze the situation.

The primary focus of the investigation revolves around determining the nature of the powder and its potential threat.

Court sources disclosed that along with the powder, the letters also contain threatening signs.

As per sources within the court, the letter was written by a woman named Resham, with no specific address indicated.

In response to the situation, the Islamabad High Court has taken proactive measures by summoning top officials of the police to provide updates and coordinate efforts aimed at ensuring the safety of the judiciary.

ABOUT ANTHRAX:

The most serious complications of anthrax include: the body of the consumer is unable to respond to infection normally, leading to damage of multiple organ systems (sepsis) Inflammation of the membranes and fluid covering the brain and spinal cord, leading to massive bleeding (hemorrhagic meningitis) and death.