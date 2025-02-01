President approves transfer of three judges to IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Law has issued a notification confirming the transfer of three judges to the Islamabad High Court (IHC), following the approval of President Asif Ali Zardari, ARY News reported.

According to reports, President Asif Ali Zardari approved these transfers under Article 200 of the Constitution, assigning the judges to the Islamabad High Court.

Justice Sarfraz Dogar, previously of the Lahore High Court, has been appointed to the Islamabad High Court.

Similarly, Justice Khadim Hussain Somroo has been transferred from the Sindh High Court, and Justice Muhammad Asif from the Balochistan High Court.

There are also indications that Justice Sarfraz Dogar could be appointed as the Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court.

Additionally, it is expected that the current Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court, Aamer Farooq, may be elevated to the Supreme Court.

Read More: IHC judges express concerns over CJ appointment

Earlier, the Judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had written a letter to President Asif Ali Zardari and Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Yahya Afridi, outlining their concerns regarding the appointment of the chief justice (CJ) of the court.

The IHC judges have requested that the chief justice of the Islamabad High Court should be appointed from among the three senior judges of the court itself, rather than bringing in a judge from another high court.

They have also emphasised the need for providing reasons for bringing in a judge from another high court, the sources said.

They added that the letter, which was also copied to the Chief Justices of the Sindh High Court and the Lahore High Court, has been signed by several judges, including Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani.

Similarly on Janauary 18, the Ministry of Law and Justice appointed two additional judges to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) after the approval of President Asif Ali Zardari.

The ministry notified Muhammad Azam Khan and Inaam Ameen Minhas as additional judges of the IHC. The Judicial Commission of Pakistan held two meetings on January 17—one for considering the nominations for the appointment of Additional Judges in the Islamabad High Court and the second for considering the nominations for the appointment of additional judges in the High Court of Balochistan.