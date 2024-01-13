Islamabad IGP visits Barrister Gohar’s house on CJP’s order

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan has arrived at the residence of PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Chief Justice of Pakistan’s (CJP) order following a ‘raid’ at the latter’s house, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The PTI chairman was informed about the raid while he was attending the Supreme Court hearing regarding his party’s electoral symbol of “bat”.

During the hearing, Barrister Gohar informed Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa about the incident and claimed his son and nephew were “tortured”. He added that the police also confiscated a computer and documents.

The PTI chief asked the court to excuse him from the hearing and left. Meanwhile, the chief justice called Additional Attorney General Chaudhry Amir Rehman to the rostrum and said: “Whatever happened should not have happened.”

The additional attorney general said he would look into it and left the courtroom.

After a while, Barrister Gohar returned to the court, to which CJP Qazi Faez Isa asked if all was right. “The situation is very serious,” he responded. The chief justice directed the additional attorney general to resolve the matter.

Responding to the CJP, the additional attorney general said he has spoken with the home secretary and Islamabad IGP Dr Akbar Nasir Khan. “The home secretary and the IG are investigating what happened,” he told the court.

The PTI chairman wanted to tell more but was not given the permission by the chief justice, who told him to inform the additional attorney general instead. First tell the additional attorney general, if not heard by him, then inform the court.”

Speaking of the ‘police attack’, Barrister Gohar noted that the “limit has been crossed” now. “If we cannot resolve the issue, then you can tell us,” the chief justice responded.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad police – in a statement on X – claimed it received an update about the police reaching Barrister Gohar’s house.

“On a tip-off, the police reached a house in search of the wanted criminals. Upon reaching there, the police found out that the house belonged to Barrister Gohar and the police returned,” the Islamabad police claimed.

IG visit Gohar’s House

Later, the Islamabad IGP appeared before the court, CJP Isa pointed out the incident and said a complaint had been made before the court which was “completely intolerable” and ordered him to attend to it “immediately”.

CJP Isa asked the Dr Akbar whether he knew what had happened or not. At this, the IGP replied in affirmative. The IGP said the police had a tip-off about proclaimed offenders being present over there.

IG Akbar said since the time was short, he was unaware of who those people were exactly. However, he said when the police officials arrived at the place and were apprised that this was Barrister Gohar’s house, they returned.

The chief justice ordered the IGP to personally ask the family members present at his house about what had happened.

Implementing the apex judge’s order, IGP Islamabad visited Gohar’s residence along with the PTI chairman.

Dr Akbar Nasir Khan will investigate the ‘police raid’ himself. Barrister Gohar’s son apprised IG Islamabad about the incident. “Further action will be taken after Barrister Gohar is done with the court proceedings,” he added.