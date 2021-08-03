Islamabad jabs 50pc of its eligible populace, Karachi stands at 25pc: Umar

ISLAMABAD: In a yet another development Tuesday amid Covid surge, the country reveled the fact that its city Islamabad with a total population of over one million has inoculated 50 per cent of its eligible populace against the respirator virus, ARY News reported.

Islamabad has become the first city in Pak with a population of 1 million or more to get 50% of its eligible population vaccinated with at least one dose. Peshawar and pindi 35%, faislabad 28%, lahore/gujranwala /sialkot/sargodha 27%, karachi 26%, hyderabad 25%. — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) August 3, 2021

Asad Umer earlier tweeted that the federal capital has become the first city the country, with a population of over one million where 50 pc of its eligible population has been partially vaccinated against Covid.

The percentage translates to somewhere around 0.5 million people, according to National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) numbers.

He shared the numbers of other cities with the rate of their immunization drives, however these figures only show the relation between the total population vs the ratio of them vaccinated.

It does not take into account the difference between the size of total population housed by each city.

In that manner, Peshawar and Rawaliindi have reached 35 pc mark in jabbing people.

Faisalabad follows suit and stands at 28 pc, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Sargodha all claim fourth position with 27 pc, while Karachi has inoculated 26 pc masses, (consisting over 3.5 million people). Hyderabad stands last with 25 pc.

Vaccine Statistics:

Vaccine administered across Pakistan on 2 Aug: 1,072,342

Total vaccine administered till now: 31,929,581 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) August 3, 2021

