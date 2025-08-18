web analytics
Islamabad authorities launch crackdown on undocumented foreign nationals

ISLAMABAD: Authorities in the federal capital have launched a coordinated crackdown against foreign nationals residing illegally in Islamabad and adjoining districts.

Following a high-level task force meeting, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman directed officials to draft a comprehensive plan to prevent the resettlement of undocumented foreigners. He also called for the creation of an integrated database containing complete records, including residential details.

“Only foreigners with valid visas will be allowed to stay, and strict legal action will be taken against violators,” the CDA chief said, stressing the need for seamless data sharing among all relevant institutions.

The task force declared Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Murree, and Haripur as “safe zones,” ensuring that undocumented foreigners would not be allowed to settle there. Authorities will step up monitoring in adjoining areas, enforce action against unregistered tenants, and appoint focal persons in each district to improve coordination.

It was also decided that stamp papers would not be issued for property transactions involving undocumented foreigners, while the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) will block mobile SIM issuance for those without valid visas. Strict enforcement of the Tenancy Act was also agreed.

Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa emphasized that district administrations would immediately begin data collection on undocumented residents, adding that the government was committed to safeguarding national security by addressing the issue of illegal immigrants permanently.

“All relevant institutions are working together to implement robust measures against illegal immigration,” he said.

The meeting, held at CDA Headquarters, was attended by senior officials from Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Murree, and Haripur, along with representatives of the Ministry of Interior, NADRA, FIA, CTD, and other law enforcement bodies.

