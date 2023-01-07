Islamabad LG polls: PTI withdraws plea against ECP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday withdrew a petition against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for failing to conduct local government (LG) elections in Islamabad despite the high court’s order, ARY News reported.

A contempt of court petition was filed against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja and members of the electoral watchdog by PTI and JI over failure to hold LG polls

The IHC registrar had raised objections over PTI’s petition against the head of a constitutional institution.

On Dec 30, the Islamabad high court (IHC) ordered to hold local government (LG) elections in the federal capital on December 31.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday issued a written verdict on the intra-court appeals against the ruling of a single-bench on Islamabad LG polls

IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq issued the written verdict on the intra-court appeals filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the federal government.

The written verdict stated that the petitioner said there was not much time to implement the ruling of a single bench.

The court issued notices to the respondents at the next hearing.

The two-member bench of IHC also accepted the ECP plea to submit more documents and adjourned the hearing till January 9.

