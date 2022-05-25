Islamabad long march: PTI puts forward five demands before SC

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court of Pakistan has directed Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Ashtar Ausaf to seek directions from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regarding five suggestions given by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) for holding its long march in Islamabad, ARY NEWS reported.

During the apex court proceedings against road closures in Islamabad led by a three-member bench, the PTI counsel Babar Awan presented five demands of the party before the apex court.

Detailing the five demands of the party, Babar Awan said asked the government to give space to the PTI at the same place where JUI-F held two sit-ins in Islamabad previously, all containers and blockades be removed, all activists arrested -not booked under penal charges- shall be released immediately, protection of chadar and char dewari should be guaranteed and lawyers should not be harassed while raids should not be carried out at offices.

“We are ready to approach courts for those booked under penal laws,” he said.

The Islamabad High Court Bar Association also shared during the court proceedings that 500 lawyers have been arrested so far.

To this, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan said that all of them involved on both sides are loyal Pakistanis and the court is playing its role as a mediator in the entire situation. “Democratic norms should be adopted for resolving political issues,” the judge remarked.

Attorney general during the hearing said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will nominate a team of ministers for talks with the PTI. “The prime minister wants to settle political matter out of court,” he said and asked the PTI leaders to return to Parliament to politically solve the issues rather than taking to streets.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has directed the government to provide an alternate place for PTI’s long march –Azadi March- towards Islamabad and directed both parties to sit together and find an amicable solution to it.

The three-member apex court while hearing a petition against the blockade of roads in the federal capital directed the chief commissioner Islamabad to arrange an alternate place for PTI’s long march. “The chief commissioner and chief secretary should sit with the PTI leaders and hold talks to resolve the matter,” the Supreme Court directed.

During the hearing, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan said that a traffic plan should be devised to reach the venue of the long march. “The PTI lawyers should also consult with their leadership for the alternate space,” the court remarked and adjourned the hearing for 2:30 pm.

