Islamabad magistrate refuses to hear Fawad Chaudhry’s bail plea

ISLAMABAD: Judicial Magistrate Islamabad Waqas Raja on Friday refused to hear Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Fawad Chaudhry’s bail plea, ARY News reported.

Following the rejection of physical remand by the same court, PTI stalwart’s lawyer moved bail plea in the court.

Judicial Magistrate Waqas Raja said he cannot hear the plea as the matter does not fall in the jurisdiction of his court, and the relevant forum should be consulted in this regard.

Fawad Chaudhry’s lawyer Ali Bukhari said requested the judge to issue a written order on the matter, to which Judge Waqas Raja showed consent.

It should be noted that the lawyers of Fawad Chaudhry filed his bail in the District and Sessions Court Islamabad after his arrest, in which it is stated that he was falsely accused and wrongly named in the case.

Read more: Court rejects plea to extend Fawad Chaudhry’s physical remand

Earlier, the Islamabad Sessions Court rejected Fawad Chaudhry’s request for physical remand and ordered him to be sent to judicial remand for fourteen days.

The former federal minister was arrested for ‘threatening’ Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members.

A case against PTi leader was registered at the Kohsar police station in Islamabad on the complaint of Secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Omer Hamid Khan.

