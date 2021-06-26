Man robbed of Rs13mn at Islamabad traffic signal

ISLAMABAD: Three armed men on Saturday robbed over Rs13 million from two people at a traffic signal in Islamabad’s G-8 area in yet another daring mugging bid in the Capital, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, Abdul Mateen and his friend were carrying a briefcase having a cash amount of Rs13.1 million when three armed men on a vehicle intercepted them at a traffic signal in the G-8 area of the capital.

“The muggers opened fire on the vehicle, injuring Abdul Mateen and sped away after snatching the vehicle and a briefcase carrying the cash amount,” the FIR registered at Karachi Company police station read.

The snatched vehicle later overturned at a distance and the two suspects in it had to leave it while running away in the vehicle of their accomplice.

The police have started an investigation into the matter and would take help from nearby CCTV cameras to ascertain the identities of the suspects.

Although the police in the federal capital have taken action against muggers, however, it has failed in its bid to stop such daring mugging attempts in the city.

In a recent incident, the police force in Islamabad arrested four dacoits after an exchange of fire within the vicinity of the Noon police station.

Police officials told media that a temporary check-post at Motorway round-about was established on a tip-off regarding the alleged dacoits as they were traveling through a car from Rawalpindi to Islamabad.

They added that the dacoits immediately opened fire on the police team, however, police managed to arrest four of them while one dacoit fled from the location. The arrested persons were identified as Mustafa alias Fareed, Aimal, Zabihullah and Yaseen.

The police team also recovered one Kalashnikov, three pistols, and two hand grenades from their possession.