Islamabad Market Committee issues price list for food items

The Islamabad Market Committee has issued an updated rate list for essential food items across the capital’s sectors, covering prices of poultry, eggs, sugar, fruits and vegetables.

According to the official rate list, chicken meat has been fixed at Rs375 per kilogram, while eggs are priced at Rs238 per dozen. The rate of sugar has been set at Rs147 per kilogram.

The list also includes prices for a range of fruits and vegetables. Apples have been listed at up to Rs270 per kilogram, while bananas are priced between Rs100 and Rs184, depending on category and weight. Rates for onions, potatoes, tomatoes, grapes, peas and other seasonal produce have also been specified.

The rate list has been issued for markets across Islamabad, with market committee officials directing traders and distributors to comply with the notified prices.

Read more: Ishaq Dar warns of strict action against overpricing of food items

Authorities have also advised consumers to report any violations or overcharging to the relevant market committee officials.

اسلام آباد میں آج بتاریخ 21 اگست بروز جمعہ سبزیوں، پھلوں اور چکن وغیرہ کی خریداری کرتے وقت نیچے دی گئی ریٹ لسٹوں کے مطابق ہی قیمت کی ادائیگی کریں، شکریہ pic.twitter.com/PzIMSt9PDE — DC Islamabad (@dcislamabad) August 21, 2026

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar warned that the government would take strict action against any malpractices of hoarding, artificial shortage of food items and overpricing.

The deputy prime minister was chairing a high-level meeting to review the supply and availability of essential food commodities especially sugar.

He directed the authorities concerned to fully implement the government’s policy of supply of essential food items to common men at affordable prices.