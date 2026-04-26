Islamabad: Metro bus service restored after hiatus

ISLAMABAD: The metro bus service has been partly restored in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi after recent suspension ahead of ‘likely second round of peace talks’ between the United States and Iran, officials said.

The metro bus service has been fully restored from Saddar station to Shaheed-e-Millat station, officials said. The bus service, however, will remain suspended from the Parade Ground to Pak Secretariat,” they added.

“The Green Bus service in Rawalpindi has also been fully restored after suspension of the bus service for seven days,” officials added.

Ahead of likely peace talks between Iran and the United States security in Islamabad was tightened and authorities suspended heavy and public transport across parts of the city until further notice. Two major hotels in Islamabad were reportedly instructed to vacate premises before evening as part of heightened security measures.

The metro bus service was suspended from PIMS Station to the Pak Secretariat, however, the service remained operational between Saddar Station and Kachehri, according to metro authorities.

The White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on previous Wednesday said that the next round of in-person talks between the United States and Iran will likely be held in Pakistan.

Leavitt asserted that Pakistan has played a central role in facilitating dialogue between Washington and Tehran. “The Pakistanis have been incredible mediators throughout this process,” she said. “They are the only mediator in this negotiation.” She added that despite interest from other countries, the administration of Donald Trump prefers to streamline communication through Islamabad.