Islamabad notifies working hours for energy conservation

ISLAMABAD: Federal capital city’s administration has issued new notification, for the working hours meant to energy conservation.

The notification to come into force with effect from June 01 (today).

“All markets and shopping malls in Islamabad will close at 8:00 in night in the federal capital,” as per the notification.

The administration has ordered closure of all restaurants, food outlets, bread makers, grocery, vegetable, fruit shops and bakeries by 10:00pm, while the marriage halls and marquees and gatherings at private spaces would also bound to be ended by 10:00pm in night.

The take-away and home delivery services will not be bound to follow the time restrictions, as per the administration’s order.

Moreover, the pharmacies, hospitals, medical laboratories and medical stores in the federal capital will be exempted from the time restrictions.

Petrol pumps, CNG stations, milk and dairy shops would also remain open as per the routine.

Meanwhile, IT companies, call centres as well as gyms, pedal courts and other sports facilities would not be bound to time restrictions.