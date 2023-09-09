Parents shot dead in front of minor child in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A man and his wife were shot dead in broad daylight in front of their minor child by unidentified assailants in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Saturday, quoting the police.

According to details, the incident took place in Sector I-11 of Islamabad, wherein a man and his wife were shot dead in front of their two-year-old son when they were travelling on a motorbike.

After the parents fell on the ground with bullet wounds, the child was seen standing near the parents while holding a feeder in his hand.

The couple – identified as Zafar Iqbal and Rehana Sardar – died on the spot and their bodies were shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

Upon receiving the information, Sabzi Mandi Police reached the spot and launched an investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, the authorities have returned the bodies of the victims – who were residents of Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, Rawalpindi – after conducting a post-mortem.