ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian held a telephonic conversation lasting over 30 minutes on Thursday following the signing of the Islamabad Peace Agreement between the US and Iran, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

This was the first contact between the two leaders following the signing of the Islamabad Peace Agreement, the PM Office stated.

PM Shehbaz congratulated President Pezeshkian, Iran’s leadership, and its people on signing the historic peace accord. “This historic agreement will help establish peace in the region. It will also aid Iran’s reconstruction and further strengthen Pakistan-Iran relations,” the Prime Minister said.

He expressed respect and best wishes for Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei. The Prime Minister also lauded Tehran’s decision to sign the agreement and prayed for the Iranian leadership’s success in the next phase of negotiations.

PM Shehbaz reaffirmed that Pakistan, as a brotherly and neighboring country, will continue to extend full support to Iran.

President Pezeshkian thanked PM Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for their mediation. “The Prime Minister and Field Marshal succeeded in mediation with skill and wisdom. Iran will always value their key role,” the Iranian President said.

He added that Iran will always remember Pakistan’s positive, constructive, and sincere support during difficult times, and conveyed his best wishes for the people of Pakistan. President Pezeshkian said Iran wants to further promote bilateral relations with Pakistan in areas of mutual interest.

Both leaders agreed to visit each other’s capitals soon at a mutually convenient time. They also agreed to further enhance cooperation on bilateral and regional issues and to remain in close contact in the coming days, the PM Office said.

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