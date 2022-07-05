Islamabad: PIA flight leaves 24 pilgrims behind terming visa issues

Islamabad: 24 pilgrims protested at the airport after a Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flight departed for Saudi Arabia without them. The airline spokesperson claims that the pilgrims had visa issues, ARY News reported.

According to details, PIA flight PK-945 took off for Saudi Arabia leaving behind 24 pilgrims and 14 other Saudi nationals. The pilgrims protested at the airport claiming they were waiting since yesterday but neither PIA nor the ministry of religious affairs has taken any action.

The 24 pilgrims got their visas at 7 pm yesterday while the boarding had closed at 5 pm on July 3, 2022, PIA sources said. Another 14 Saudi nationals could not make it to the airport due to heavy rainfall.

A PIA spokesperson said that the 24 pilgrims were not boarded because they did not have their visas. PIA delayed the flight for two hours due to the issue, but had to take off due to Saudi permit time limitations, they added.

Also Read: Govt fails in timely disbursement of Hajj subsidy to pilgrims

They added that the only solution to the pilgrim’s situation is the government’s permission.

Earlier on July 2, a PIA flight carrying Hajj pilgrims from Multan had been abruptly cancelled. The authorities directed Hajj pilgrims to reach Lahore ‘at their own expense’.

Comments