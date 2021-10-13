Islamabad, Pindi report 156 new dengue cases in one day

ISLAMABAD/RAWALPINDI: In a worrying development, every day there are new and increasing numbers of dengue cases nationwide with collectively the twin cities reporting 156 fresh cases in the past 24-hour period on Wednesday, ARY News learned from health department sources.

In the past 24-hour period ending today, at least 95 cases were reported to have emerged in Rawalpindi alone taking the city tally to 695 since the past outbreak of epidemic-like spread.

Separately in Islamabad, during the same period, at least 61 fresh dengue cases emerged resulting in the growing scare of mosquito-borne disease.

Some 42 cases were reported from the rural parts of the federal capital while 19 of them came to fore in the urban parts, the sources privy to the matter told ARY News.

According to the health department sources, at least 1,403 dengue cases have so far been reported in Islamabad since this new wave. It has claimed five lives here, they said.

1,021 new COVID-19 cases reported

Separately today from the pandemic side, Pakistan continued to witness a downward trend of COVID-19 cases, as the country has reported 1,021 new cases of the pandemic over the past 24 hours, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The nerve centre of the country’s COVID-19 response said 21 more people succumbed to the viral disease during this period, lifting the death toll to 28,173.

