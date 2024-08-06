Islamabad: Pink bus service launched for female students, teachers

ISLAMABAD: On the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Ministry of Federal Education on Tuesday launched a pink bus service for female students and teachers in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

The Pink Bus Service, with the slogan “Na Dar, Na Rukawat” (“No Fear, No Obstacle”), was inaugurated by Minister of Education Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

According to the Ministry, these pink buses will operate on all major routes, connecting rural areas to urban centers, making it easier and safer for them to commute.

The Ministry of Education has stated that the pink buses will be a welcome addition to Islamabad’s transportation system, providing free and safe transportation to female students and teachers.

PM Shehbaz Sharif has announced that the federal government and the Ministry of Education will cover all expenses for the project.