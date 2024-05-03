Islamabad police banned from wearing uniform off-duty

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police have issued new orders banning police officers from wearing uniforms off-duty, ARY News reported.

As per details, the federal capital police issued the new orders via wireless, saying that no officer is allowed to wear a uniform while coming or going from duty.

The police official stated that uniform will only be worn at the point of duty whereas during duty hours, two officers will accompany each other, and they will be required to carry their weapons with them all the time.

The decision was made considering the current security situation in the city. The police department has taken this step to ensure the safety and security of its officers and the general public.

In a separate development, the Islamabad Police earlier unveiled an app aimed at enhancing public safety and crime prevention.

The newly introduced ICT-15 app launched following the directions of the then Minister of Interior Sarfraz Akbar Bugti, promises to empower the general public in the capital city by enabling them to actively participate in the fight against crime and ensure the well-being of their communities.

The ICT-15 app is now readily accessible on the Google Play Store, making it easy for residents of Islamabad to download and use.

This user-friendly application opens up a channel for citizens to report a wide range of concerns, including illegal activities, incidents, complaints against law enforcement, the presence of unlawful residents, or any suspicious criminal activity.

As soon as information is submitted via the app, the police are committed to swift response times, ensuring that help arrives in the shortest possible duration.