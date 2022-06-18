Islamabad police begin registration of foreigners, illegal immigrants

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police have launched a registration process for foreigners and illegal immigrants in order to secure the federal capital which houses several high-profile instalments, ARY NEWS reported.

The directives for the registration process have been issued by the chief commissioner and inspector general of police (IG) Islamabad and DIG Operations Sohail Zafar has been tasked to complete the process in two days.

The officials part of the registration process said that the local administration and Islamabad police are looking for an alternate place to accommodate illegal immigrants.

“People should immediately get their employees, tenants and illegal immigrants living with them with the police,” they said and further directed hotels to keep a complete record of guests.

The officials warned that anyone found involved in facilitating illegal immigrants would be dealt with strictly and no compromise will be made on the security of the federal capital.

