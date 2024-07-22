Islamabad police confirm arrest of PTI’s Raoof Hassan

Islamabad police have confirmed the arrest of PTI information secretary Raoof Hassan’s arrest during a raid at the party’s secretariat in Islamabad.

According to Islamabad police, law enforcement agencies conducted a raid on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretariat based on concrete evidence. The police stated that the PTI Secretariat had been operating as the hub of an international disinformation network through its digital media center.

The raid was carried out following information provided by an international social media activist associated with PTI. According to the police, the digital media center at the PTI Secretariat was being used to incite people and spread propaganda.

Law enforcement agencies have arrested individuals involved in this propaganda campaign, police confirmed. Among the arrested is PTI leader Rauf Hassan, whose detention has been verified by the Islamabad police. However, the police clarified that the news regarding the arrest of Barrister Gohar is incorrect.

During the raid, the Islamabad police seized computers and records from the PTI central office, which are now part of the ongoing investigation. The operation marks a significant move by authorities to curb disinformation and maintain public order.