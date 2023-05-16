Islamabad police constitute special squad for PTI leaders arrest

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police constituted a special squad for the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, ARY News reported citing sources.

As per details, the special squad of Islamabad police will be tasked to arrest the PTI leaders. Sources said that commandoes have also been included in the special squad of Islamabad Police.

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif earlier vowed to bring to justice the ‘planners and leaders’ of the May 9 events – wherein military installations were attacked following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

“Our nation has demanded that those who are sinful, in any regard, should be punished so that such an incident does not take place ever again,” the premier added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the police had launched a crackdown against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers following the ‘violent protests’ held after the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust Case.

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.