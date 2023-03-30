Thursday, March 30, 2023
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

Islamabad police deny releasing PTI workers

test

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police denied media reports regarding the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers arrested in the judicial complex vandalism case, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the capital police spokesman, the news of releasing 72 accused after the identification parade is ‘incorrect’, adding that all accused are present in police custody under judicial remand.

The spokesperson said that there will be an identification parade tomorrow.

It is pertinent to mention here that Islamabad police finalised a plan to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers during former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan’s arrival in the federal capital.

As per details, the persons wanted during March 18 protests will likely be arrested by Islamabad police for which teams have been given tasks.

The Islamabad police spokesman said that a meeting was held under the chairmanship of IG Islamabad in connection with Imran Khan’s appearance in the court, in which injured DIG operations, SSP operations and other senior officials were present.

The capital police said that the central control room has been set up at Safe City headquarters, and the field monitoring of security arrangements will be done by SSP Yasir Afridi۔

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2023 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.