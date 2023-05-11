Islamabad police hint at more arrests of PTI leaders

Islamabad police on Thursday hinted at more arrests of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders following the violent protests and vandalism after Imran Khan’s arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

According to Islamabad police spokesperson, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Jamsheed Iqbal Cheema, Musarrat Cheema, Falak Naz Chitrali and Malika Bukhari have been arrested for ‘provoking’ people for violent protests.

All the arrests were made in accordance with the law, the spokesperson added.

Warning the PTI leaders to avoid spreading chaos, the Islamabad police hinted at more arrests in the future.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was taken into custody by police in Islamabad.

Qureshi’s arrest was an addition to the tally as several PTI leaders including former Governor Punjab Omer Sarfraz Cheema, PTI secretary general Asad Umar and PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry were already apprehended by police.