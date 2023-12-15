17.9 C
Islamabad police introduce Digital License Management System

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police have implemented the Digital License Management System (DLMS) which effectively consolidates information on suspects as well as e-challan defaulters and helps to apprehend offenders and ensure prompt fine payment by e-challan violators.

The Safe City Command and Control Center forwarded a list of 145 violators to Police Khidmat Center and traffic offices.

Subsequently, 82 violators visited traffic offices to settle a total of 995 e-challans, while the licenses of the remaining 63 violators were suspended.

CPO Safe City/Traffic announced that the fully operational Digital License Management System was updated December 13, 2023.

Furthermore, individuals who neglect to settle their e-challans will face legal consequences, and police facilities may be withheld.

The recently introduced Brief Cam alerts and cameras from Safe City are being utilized to track the vehicles of e-challan violators, ensuring compliance with legal requirements.

