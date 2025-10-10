Islamabad traffic diversion plan issued amid law and order situation

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Friday announced a special traffic diversion plan to manage traffic flow around Faizabad in view of law and order arrangements ahead of a planned march by a religious political party toward the US Embassy.

In a statement on X, Islamabad police said that the entry of all kinds of heavy traffic into Islamabad will remain suspended until further orders, while diversions for light traffic have been placed at multiple points.

According to an ITP spokesperson, motorists have been advised to use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.

Rawal Dam Chowk

Traffic towards Faizabad from both sides will be diverted. Vehicles coming from Bhara Kahu, Murree, and Islamabad towards Rawalpindi should use Park Road, Captain Naeem Tufail Shaheed Chowk (Tramri), Lehtrar Road, Khanna, and Expressway. Those heading to the Airport are advised to use Kashmir Chowk and Srinagar Highway.

Garden Flyover

Traffic towards Faizabad from both sides will be diverted. Residents of I-8 should use Zero Point, Srinagar Highway, Club Road, and Park Road.

Khanna Pull (Expressway)

Both sides towards Faizabad will be diverted. Traffic from Koral should use Lehtrar Road, Tramri Chowk, Park Road, and Rawal Dam Chowk.

Ninth Avenue / IJP Road

Traffic towards Faizabad from both sides will be diverted. Vehicles from IJP Road should use Gohar Shaheed Chowk (Gandum Godown), Faqir Aipee Road, and Srinagar Highway. Alternatively, drivers may use CDA Double Road via I-10 Service Road to Ninth Avenue and Srinagar Highway.

Zero Point (Expressway / Faisal Avenue)

Traffic from Zero Point towards Faizabad and Faisal Avenue will be diverted. Vehicles from Islamabad towards Rawalpindi should use Srinagar Highway and Ninth Avenue.

Residents of F-8, F-9, F-10, F-11, G-10, and G-11 sectors may use Golra Mor via Srinagar Highway to travel to Rawalpindi.

The official added that citizens can stay updated through FM 92.4 and the official WhatsApp channel of ITP for the latest traffic advisories.